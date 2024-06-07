Back this summer!

Your lines 4, 17, 45, 76 and R will not run from 08 July to 1 September 2024. The TàD takes over and picks you up in the morning and evening.

Lines 4 - 76:

From Monday to Friday (except public holidays), for a journey between 6:10 am and 7:40 am from a stop near you, to the bus station in Bonnières-sur-Seine.

For a journey between 6pm and 7.30pm from the bus station in Bonnières-sur-Seine to a stop near you.

Line R:

From Monday to Friday (except public holidays), for a journey between 6:10 am and 7:40 am from a stop near you, to the Rosny-sur-Seine SNCF station.

For a journey between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. from Rosny-sur-Seine SNCF station to a stop near you.

Line 45:

From Monday to Friday (except public holidays), for a journey between 6:10 am and 7:40 am from a stop near you, to Épône station.

For a journey between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. from the Épône SNCF station to a stop near you.

Line 17:

From Monday to Friday (except public holidays), for a journey between 6:10 am and 7:40 am from a stop near you, to Hardricourt and Les Mureaux stations

For a journey between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. from Hardricourt and Les Mureaux stations to a stop near you

