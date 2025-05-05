Here are the adaptations planned in the coming days:
- For public holidays: each bus runs according to the schedules offered on Sundays. The days concerned are as follows: 8 May, 29 May and 9 June 2025.
- 2 and 9 May: the transport offer is maintained according to the usual terms and conditions offered during the school period.
- 30 May: each bus runs according to the schedules offered during the school holidays.
Practical information
Users are recommended to consult the updated timetables:
- On the website or via the Île-de-France Mobilités application.
- Directly at bus stops, via dedicated displays.
Users are also invited to anticipate their trips on public holidays in order to travel in the best conditions.