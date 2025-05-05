Here are the adaptations planned in the coming days:

each bus runs according to the schedules offered on Sundays. The days concerned are as follows: 8 May, 29 May and 9 June 2025.

30 May: each bus runs according to the schedules offered during the school holidays.

Practical information

Users are recommended to consult the updated timetables:

On the website or via the Île-de-France Mobilités application.

Directly at bus stops, via dedicated displays.

Users are also invited to anticipate their trips on public holidays in order to travel in the best conditions.