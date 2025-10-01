Like every year, the month of October is dedicated to breast cancer awareness and prevention.
In the Department of Seine-et-Marne and more particularly in the #PaysBriard, several solidarity events are organized in partnership with the Communities of Municipalities.
And good news #OnVousYEmmène 🚌
📍On the Community of Municipalities of Orée de la Brie :
A prevention stand is planned for Saturday, October 18 at the Hyper U in Brie-Comte-Robert.
https://www.loreedelabrie.fr/octobre-rose-2025/
#OnVousYEmmène with lines 3102, 3106 and 3108, 🚏 Nearest stop: Zi Centre Commercial
📍On the COMMUNITY OF COMMUNES LES PORTES BRIARDES BETWEEN TOWNS AND FORESTS :
A solidarity walk "Oz en rose" will take place on Saturday, October 4 at the Oudry Park in Ozoir-la-Ferrière.
https://www.lesportesbriardes.fr/
#OnVousYEmmène with line 3144, 🚏 Nearest stop: Stade des 3 Sapins
📍On the Community of Communes of Brie Nangissienne :
A prevention stand, free access games and the screening of the film "On the front line" will take place on Saturday, October 18 at the La Bergerie cinema in Nangis.
https://brienangissienne.fr/La-Brie-en-Rose-programme-2025.html?recherche=octobre%20rose
#OnVousYEmmène with line 3129, 🚏 Nearest stop: Monuments aux Morts