Like every year, the month of October is dedicated to breast cancer awareness and prevention.



In the Department of Seine-et-Marne and more particularly in the #PaysBriard, several solidarity events are organized in partnership with the Communities of Municipalities.



And good news #OnVousYEmmène 🚌



📍On the Community of Municipalities of Orée de la Brie :



A prevention stand is planned for Saturday, October 18 at the Hyper U in Brie-Comte-Robert.

https://www.loreedelabrie.fr/octobre-rose-2025/



#OnVousYEmmène with lines 3102, 3106 and 3108, 🚏 Nearest stop: Zi Centre Commercial



📍On the COMMUNITY OF COMMUNES LES PORTES BRIARDES BETWEEN TOWNS AND FORESTS :



A solidarity walk "Oz en rose" will take place on Saturday, October 4 at the Oudry Park in Ozoir-la-Ferrière.

https://www.lesportesbriardes.fr/



#OnVousYEmmène with line 3144, 🚏 Nearest stop: Stade des 3 Sapins



📍On the Community of Communes of Brie Nangissienne :



A prevention stand, free access games and the screening of the film "On the front line" will take place on Saturday, October 18 at the La Bergerie cinema in Nangis.

https://brienangissienne.fr/La-Brie-en-Rose-programme-2025.html?recherche=octobre%20rose



#OnVousYEmmène with line 3129, 🚏 Nearest stop: Monuments aux Morts