With line 482 from the municipalities of Orly and Villeneuve-le-Roi

The Pont de Rungis stop allows you to make a connection by public road with the new Thiais-Orly metro station.

From 8 July, a new stop called Gare de Thiais-Orly located in the immediate vicinity of the station will allow an even faster connection. On this occasion, the Pont de Rungis stop will be moved from Avenue de Fontainebleau to the line 319 stop.

With line 480 from the municipalities of Ablon, Athis-Mons and Villeneuve-le-Roi

The Orly Airport metro station is accessible from the new Orly 1-2-3 bus station at the terminus of your line.

Search for your route to get there and check the bus schedules directly on the Ile-de-France Mobilités app or website