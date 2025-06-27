Similar news

The school card allows you to travel between home and middle school/high school on one of the Poissy - Les Mureaux bus lines
- It allows one round trip per school day on the chosen bus line.
- It is awarded to middle and high school students under 21 years of age on 01/09/2025 living more than 3 kilometers from their school.
To find out which line serves your establishment:
o Get around | Île-de-France Mobilités (iledefrance-mobilites.fr)
o https://me-deplacer.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/fiches-horaires/bus (the opening hours will be online in August)
Do you have a school bus card and want to renew it?
- A renewal proposal is sent to your home address (letters will be sent in June).
- You send us your duly completed form before 14/07/2025 to
Keolis, School Department
18 rue de la Senette
78 955 Carrières-sous-Poissy
- A call for funds will be sent to you after registration of the file.
- You send us your payment before 4/08/2025.
- We send you your home subscription card.
Are you taking out your school bus card for the first time?
- Upload your registration form
- Complete it and have it validated by your middle school/high school.
PLEASE NOTE: the school's stamp is mandatory for a first registration
- You send us your duly completed form before 14/07/2025 to
Keolis, School Department
18 Rue de la Senette
78 955 Carrières-sous-Poissy
- A call for funds will be sent to you after registration of the file.
- You send us your payment before 04/08/2025.
- We send you your home subscription card.
More information on the School Bus card on http://www.optile.com/carte-scolaire-bus/
Do you want to travel more? Would you like to get around differently?
Discover all the transport tickets including imagine R packages: www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/titres-et-tarifs