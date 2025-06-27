Similar news

How to subscribe to the Bus School Card?

Prepare for the start of the 2025-2026 school year with peace of mind!

The school card allows you to travel between home and middle school/high school on one of the Poissy - Les Mureaux bus lines

- It allows one round trip per school day on the chosen bus line.

- It is awarded to middle and high school students under 21 years of age on 01/09/2025 living more than 3 kilometers from their school.

To find out which line serves your establishment:

o Get around | Île-de-France Mobilités (iledefrance-mobilites.fr)

o https://me-deplacer.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/fiches-horaires/bus  (the opening hours will be online in August)

Do you have a school bus card and want to renew it?

- A renewal proposal is sent to your home address (letters will be sent in June).

- You send us your duly completed form before 14/07/2025 to

Keolis, School Department

18 rue de la Senette

78 955 Carrières-sous-Poissy

- A call for funds will be sent to you after registration of the file.

- You send us your payment before 4/08/2025.

- We send you your home subscription card.

Are you taking out your school bus card for the first time?

- Upload your registration form

- Complete it and have it validated by your middle school/high school.

PLEASE NOTE: the school's stamp is mandatory for a first registration

- You send us your duly completed form before 14/07/2025 to

Keolis, School Department

18 Rue de la Senette

78 955 Carrières-sous-Poissy

- A call for funds will be sent to you after registration of the file.

- You send us your payment before 04/08/2025.

- We send you your home subscription card.

 

More information on the School Bus card on http://www.optile.com/carte-scolaire-bus/

Information note Subscription School bus pass

 -  59.7 KB

registration form School bus pass

 -  552.1 KB

Do you want to travel more? Would you like to get around differently?

Discover all the transport tickets including imagine R packages: www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/titres-et-tarifs

