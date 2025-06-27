Similar news

The school card allows you to travel between home and middle school/high school on one of the Poissy - Les Mureaux bus lines

- It allows one round trip per school day on the chosen bus line.

- It is awarded to middle and high school students under 21 years of age on 01/09/2025 living more than 3 kilometers from their school.

To find out which line serves your establishment:

o Get around | Île-de-France Mobilités (iledefrance-mobilites.fr)

o https://me-deplacer.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/fiches-horaires/bus (the opening hours will be online in August)