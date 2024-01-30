Want to know the waiting time for your next bus? It's easy!

All you have to do is scan the QR code on the timetable of your stopping point.

When it's done, you'll find real-time information about the arrival of your next bus:

- Waiting time

- The geolocation of your bus

In the event of a disruption on your line or on the entire bus network, you will find a link allowing you to have more details on it and the impact on your route.