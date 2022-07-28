Contact and questions

Active from August 1, 2022, discover the new coordinates of your bus network in the Bièvre area! Take advantage of simplified passenger information thanks to new means of contact: application, website, twitter, telephone

You can now follow all the news of your lines in this "News" section of the Île-de-France Mobilités regional portal , on the Île-de-France Mobilités app or on the Twitter account @Bievre_IDFM.

A question, a complaint? It's possible in 1 click!

You can reach us in three ways, and we are committed to getting back to you as soon as possible:

  • Via the contact form on the Bièvre News page, by clicking on Contact Us
  • On the twitter account: @Bievre_IDFM
  • By phone, on 0 806 079 357, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except public holidays

So don't wait any longer and see you soon on your lines!

Twitter bus Bièvre