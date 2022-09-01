Similar news

When departing from your station, your bus waits up to an additional 5 minutes in case your train is delayed.
This service is available from 14:00, when the frequency is 30 minutes or more.
This coordination ensures smooth travel between the two modes of transport and avoids the stress of the bus leaving when the train arrives at the station!
This service is available:
From Boussy-Saint-Antoine station:
- Line [QB] (Boussy-Saint-Antoine station via Quincy-sous-Sénart)
- Bus Evening Quincy-sous-Sénart
- Bus Soirée Boussy-Saint-Antoine
From Brunoy station:
- Line [D] – ochre yellow index – (Brunoy station via Brunoy Portalis)
- Line [M] (Brunoy > Mandres-les-Roses ZA Perdrix)
- Brunoy Sud Evening Bus
From Combs-la-Ville Quincy station:
- Line [S] (Combs-la-Ville Quincy station > Boussy-Saint-Antoine station)
From Juvisy station:
- Draveil Evening Bus
From Montgeron-Crosne station:
- Line [BM] (Montgeron-Crosne > Montgeron Valdoly station)
- Line [P] (Montgeron-Crosne station via Montgeron La Forêt)
- Montgeron Evening Bus
From Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station:
- Line [H] (Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station via Crosne Désiré Bois)
- Crosne Evening Bus
From Vigneux-sur-Seine station:
- Line [E] (Vigneux-sur-Seine > Montgeron Valdoly station)
- Line [F] (Vigneux-sur-Seine > Draveil Sables de Rouvres station)
- Bus Evening Vigneux-sur-Seine
From Yerres station:
- Line [I] (Yerres station > Villecresnes Collège La Guinette)
- Evening Bus Yerres Nord
- Evening Bus Yerres South