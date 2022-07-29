Similar news

On Saturday, August 3, 2024, the city of Saint-Germain-en-Laye will host a men's cycling race as part of the games.
On this occasion, bus lines 1 and 100 will give up their seats to ensure the safety and smooth running of the event!
Line 1:
- The Jehan Alain and Gare de Saint-Germain-en-Laye stops will not be served from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- The Terminus is postponed to the Place Vauban stop.
Line 100:
- Races scheduled between 5:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. will not run.
- The service will resume normally from 4:30 p.m.
We thank you for your understanding and invite you to enjoy this day!