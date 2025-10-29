As part of the continuous improvement of the public transport network, lines 4240 and 9112 benefit from some changes in the area.

Line 4240

With the new service to the Montconseil district, line 4240 significantly improves local accessibility. It will facilitate daily travel for residents and strengthen the connection between this district, the city centre of Corbeil-Essonnes as well as the Town Hall and the RER station.

Discover the new map of the line below.

Line 9112

On route 9112, adjustments are being made to journey times to improve the regularity and punctuality of the service. These new timetables, which correspond more closely to real traffic conditions, will improve travellers' journeys, particularly to Orly airport and the Rungis International Market.

See the new timetable below.

