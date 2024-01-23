#ConduireVousMeneraLoin

Do you want to join a group that is a pioneer in mobility and do you want to take advantage of a stable, sustainable job with a real public service mission?

Present in all the departments of Île-de-France, Keolis acts every day to offer more pleasant and more humane modes of transport.

Keolis caters to all profiles, regardless of their level of education and experience. We believe in everyone's potential and ensure that it is expressed through the shared experiences we can offer.

Are you between 20 and 29 years old and have had a B licence for at least 2 years?

Intended for driving professions, the Keolis Mobility Campus welcomes and trains people aged 20 to 29 who have had a B licence for more than 2 years. This training allows students to obtain a professional ticket as a Public Transport Driver on the Road, a driving licence (D), the FIMO passenger licence, a Workplace First Aid ticket and, at the end of the day, a concrete and public utility job in a subsidiary of the Keolis Group in the Île-de-France region.