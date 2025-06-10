Every summer, your lines go on holiday

Like every summer, the Mantois Demand-Responsive Transport takes over from some of your lines from July 7 to August 31, 2025.

Your lines replaced by DRT

Back this summer!

Your lines 1, 4, 17, 45, 76 and R will not run from 7 July to 31 August 2025. The TàD takes over and picks you up in the morning and evening.

Lines 1 - 4 - 76:

From Monday to Friday (except public holidays), for a journey between 6:10 am and 7:40 am from a stop near you, to the bus station in Bonnières-sur-Seine.

For a journey between 6pm and 7.30pm from the bus station in Bonnières-sur-Seine to a stop near you.

Find the list of your stopping points by clicking here

Line R:

From Monday to Friday (except public holidays), for a journey between 6:10 am and 7:40 am from a stop near you, to the Rosny-sur-Seine SNCF station.

For a journey between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. from Rosny-sur-Seine SNCF station to a stop near you.

Find the list of your stopping points by clicking here

Line 45:

From Monday to Friday (except public holidays), for a journey between 6:10 am and 7:40 am from a stop near you, to Épône-Mézières station.

For a journey between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. from Épône-Mézières station to a stop near you. 

Find the list of your stopping points by clicking here

Line 17:

From Monday to Friday (except public holidays), for a journey between 6:10 am and 7:40 am from a stop near you, to Hardricourt and Les Mureaux stations

For a journey between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. from Hardricourt and Les Mureaux stations to a stop near you

Find the list of your stopping points by clicking here

What is the Mantois TàD?

The Mantois Demand-Responsive Transport (TàD) is open to the general public

• It operates exclusively by reservation

• Registration is free on the tad.iledefrance-mobilites.fr platform

How much does it cost?

• Regional pricing applies to this service (Navigo pass, imagine R, Navigo Liberté + etc.)

• Validation is mandatory

• Find the list of transport tickets on the website iledefrance-mobilites.fr "Pass and Ticket" section

How to book?

On the Île-de-France Mobilités platform dedicated to on-demand transport and on which you can:

1. Create your account

2. Book your ride*

3. Monitor your DRT in real time

4. Rate your ride

*from one month in advance and up to 1 hour before departure

Book on:

Île-de-France Mobilités T&D App

tad.idfmobilites.fr

0800 10 20 20 from 9 am to 6 pm from Monday to Friday

Find all our news on our X account@Mantois_IDFM

We wish you a great summer on your lines!