Discover how the Terres d'Envol bus operational centre works with a guided tour on Sunday 22 September 2024.
Are you passionate about buses or are you simply curious about how a Bus Operations Center works?
On the occasion of European Heritage Day and Mobility Week from 16 to 22 September 2024, Île-de-France Mobilités invites you to a guided tour of the Bus Operational Centre in your area to discover what goes on behind the scenes in the world of transport around operations, the Centralised Command Post, the bus fleet, NGV buses, etc.
Meet our teams at the Terres d'Envol Bus Operational Center on Sunday, September 22 from 9:30 am to 11 am and from 11:30 am to 1 pm.
Registrations are possible for adults or minors over 16 years old with parental permission. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
We will contact you by email to confirm your attendance.
We look forward to seeing you at:
Terres d'Envol Bus Operational Centre, 241 Chemin du Loup in Villepinte
BUS access: lines 1 and 619 stop Chemin du Loup or line T'bus 1 stop Central Parc
Visitor parking for those who wish to come by car.
To find out more and find all the traffic information and news in your area, go to our X account (formerly Twitter): @Envol_IDFM.