Similar news

A new bus is making its appearance in Nemours!

From 1 August, your new Evening Bus will replace lines 4 and 5 from 21:00 to 23:30 from Monday to Saturday:

At the station, the bus waits for the arrival of the R train at Saint-Pierre-les-Nemours station before leaving.

When getting on, the passenger tells the driver the name of the stop he wants to go to. You will be able to get off between two stops, to drop off as close as possible to your home.

The itinerary will then be defined according to the stops requested by the passengers on board.

All transport tickets valid in Ile-de-France are accepted on the bus.

Find all the news, routes and schedules of your new Evening Bus on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website and on the Twitter account @Loing_IDFM (@Still_Transdev until July 31, 2023).