In the latest contract between Île-de-France Mobilités and Keolis, operator of bus lines in Île-de-France, the operator is asked to provide a minimum transport offer on strike days.

When the offer is less than 50% of the normal offer, Île-de-France Mobilités may decide to reimburse users. Given the impact of the social movements in October and November on the bus network, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to reimburse users, with a daily allowance of 2.80 euros (corresponding to 1/30 of the package)*.