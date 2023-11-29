In the latest contract between Île-de-France Mobilités and Keolis, operator of bus lines in Île-de-France, the operator is asked to provide a minimum transport offer on strike days.
When the offer is less than 50% of the normal offer, Île-de-France Mobilités may decide to reimburse users. Given the impact of the social movements in October and November on the bus network, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to reimburse users, with a daily allowance of 2.80 euros (corresponding to 1/30 of the package)*.
Compensation possible from December 6
Between 4 September and 20 October 2023, strike movements had a strong impact on the traffic of 7 bus lines in 9 municipalities in the Yvelines (Houilles, Carrières-sur-Seine, Chatou, Le Vésinet, Montesson, Croissy-sur-Seine, Bougival, La Celle-Saint-Cloud, Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt) with, on some days, a transport offer below the 50% contracted.
As a result, a right to compensation is open to all subscribers concerned and a compensation campaign is launched from December 6 to January 10, 2024 (inclusive).
How to access compensation?
A dedicated platform will allow you to submit your refund requests for the days impacted by the strike between September 4 and October 20, 2023.
Please note: refund requests for September and October must be made separately
Refund requests for the months of September and October 2023 must be made separately from each other. If you are eligible for both compensation operations, you must submit a claim for each month on the platform.
The two links to access the September and October compensation platforms are available below from December 6 to January 10, 2024 inclusive.
Which seven bus lines are affected by the reimbursement campaign?
Seven bus lines are affected by the reimbursement in 9 municipalities of the Yvelines including: Houilles, Carrières-sur-Seine, Chatou, Le Vésinet, Montesson, Croissy-sur-Seine, Bougival, La Celle-Saint-Cloud, Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt.
The bus lines affected by the strike are: line A, line C, line D, line E, line F, line L and line T.
What are the conditions for access to reimbursement?
To access the refund, you must:
- Live, work or study in one of the 9 municipalities concerned by the compensation served by the 7 bus lines impacted during the social movement of the operator Keolis Argenteuil Boucles de Seine. You may be asked to provide proof of address, work or schooling.**
- Have purchased at least one eligible monthly plan payment in at least one of the months impacted by an offer below the contractual 50%.
Which packages are eligible for the compensation campaign?
- Navigo Annual (all zones, zones 2-3, zones 3-4, zones 4-5)
- Navigo Mois (all zones, zones 2-3, zones 3-4, zones 4-5)
- imagine R Student and School
- Navigo Annual Senior
- Navigo Solidarité 75% (all zones, zones 2-3, zones 3-4, zones 4-5)
- Navigo Month 50% discount (all zones, zones 2-3, zones 3-4, zones 4-5)
Please note that other transport tickets are not eligible for reimbursement.
How are your compensation calculated?
Refunds are calculated according to the pass held by the user on the basis of a reimbursed amount of €2.80 per day of strike (corresponding to 1/30 of the pass) for an annual Navigo pass for all zones.
Packages with reduced rates and different zoning are reimbursed on this basis, in proportion to the reduction and the zoning applied to the public sale price.
Please note
Each user can receive one refund per month (September and October) and a maximum of two refunds, if they are eligible for compensation over the two months covered by the campaign.
For the month of September 2023
In September 2023, 21 days were offered less than the 50% required by the contract, thus giving the subscribers concerned the right to a refund.
The compensation campaign for the month of September 2023 is open below until January 10 inclusive.
For the month of October
In October 2023, 20 days suffered a transport offer below the 50% required by the contract.
The compensation campaign for the month of October 2023 is open below until January 10 inclusive.
Reminder
You must apply for a separate refund on the platform for the month of September and October.
*The price of compensation varies depending on the traveller's package
**Please note that each user is attached to a reference municipality according to their place of residence provided at the time of registration. If you have changed your address in the meantime, you will have to make a claim and provide proof of address during the period from September to October impacted by the strikes.