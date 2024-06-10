Where can I find my hours?
You can find your opening hours:
- On the website iledefrancemobilites.fr > Getting around > Bus schedules > > Mantois
- On the IDF Mobilités application
- At your stopping point
- At your town hall
- At your PEM sales agency located in Mantes-la-Jolie bus station
- At your sales agency located Impasse Sainte Claire Deville – 78200 Mantes la Jolie
- At our customer relations centre on 01 30 94 77 77
If you need to have them printed, you can go to your Impasse Sainte Claire Deville sales agency in Mantes-la-Jolie
Can't find your line?
Your lines 4 / 76 / 45 / 17 and R are replaced by your TàD Mantois this summer, for more information do not hesitate to consult this article.
Find all our news on X: @Mantois_IDFM
The entire Mantois network wishes you a great summer on our lines!