Following the success of the previous year and always with the aim of reducing our environmental impact, find all your schedules digitalized.

Always present information and a gesture for the planet

Where can I find my hours?

You can find your opening hours:

- On the website iledefrancemobilites.fr > Getting around > Bus schedules > > Mantois

- On the IDF Mobilités application

- At your stopping point

- At your town hall

- At your PEM sales agency located in Mantes-la-Jolie bus station

- At your sales agency located Impasse Sainte Claire Deville – 78200 Mantes la Jolie

- At our customer relations centre on 01 30 94 77 77

If you need to have them printed, you can go to your Impasse Sainte Claire Deville sales agency in Mantes-la-Jolie

Your opening hours from Monday 08 July to Sunday 01 September 2024

Can't find your line?

Your lines 4 / 76 / 45 / 17 and R are replaced by your TàD Mantois this summer, for more information do not hesitate to consult this article.

The entire Mantois network wishes you a great summer on our lines!