Similar news

In 2023, the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Bike Station, a service 100% dedicated to cycling, will become the reference point for Île-de-France Mobilités' bicycle offer in the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines area.
The Vélozone is:
- 170 bikes for rent
- 1 maintenance workshop
- And a team at the service of your cycling mobility!
In addition, 280 closed and secure spaces in closed and secure Île-de-France Mobilités bicycle parking facilities on either side of the Saint-Quentin en Yvelines train station are available to facilitate your intermodal journeys.
The bike rental offer allows you to rent a standard bike from 1 day to 1 year.
You keep it with you for the duration of the rental, just like you would with your own bike. The Vélostation also offers you the opportunity to discover folding bikes and electric bikes via short-term rentals, from 1 day to 1 month.
2 closed and secure Île-de-France Mobilités bicycle parking lots are available on each side of Montigny-le-Bretonneux station. They are accessible during the station's opening hours, i.e. every day from 4:45 a.m. to 1:20 a.m., via secure access with your Navigo pass.
If you have an e-bike, you can even charge it inside the parking lot!
Finally, the repair shop is there to take care of all your bikes and extend their life. Regular maintenance of your bike ensures comfort and safety.
If you rent a bike at the Vélozone, maintenance is included in your subscription.
Véligo Location pick-up point
It is also possible to test Véligo Location's electrically assisted bicycles (classic, two-wheeler, three-wheeled or extended models). All you have to do is make your reservation on the veligo-location.fr website and choose the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines bike park as your pick-up point.
A member of the team will introduce you to the bike and its accessories during your visit to the agency.
As a reminder, the Véligo Location service allows you to use an e-bike for a period of 6 months, renewable for 3 months, for €40 per month.
Practical information
The Vélozone is located at 1ter place Charles de Gaulle, 78 180 Montigny-le-Bretonneux.
It is open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You can make your reservations on velostation.sqy.fr
You can contact the agency at 01.84.79.70.99.
The Vélozone team is at your disposal to answer your questions.
To follow all the news of the Vélozone, go to its website or on social networks: