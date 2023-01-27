Similar news

The bike rental offer allows you to rent a standard bike from 1 day to 1 year.

You keep it with you for the duration of the rental, just like you would with your own bike. The Vélostation also offers you the opportunity to discover folding bikes and electric bikes via short-term rentals, from 1 day to 1 month.

2 closed and secure Île-de-France Mobilités bicycle parking lots are available on each side of Montigny-le-Bretonneux station. They are accessible during the station's opening hours, i.e. every day from 4:45 a.m. to 1:20 a.m., via secure access with your Navigo pass.

If you have an e-bike, you can even charge it inside the parking lot!