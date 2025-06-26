Similar news

Adjustments to your lines from September 1, 2025!

From 1 September 2025, adjustments to the lines in your Cergy-Pontoise Confluence territory

Line 1239 - Service to La Taillette (Eco-district)

The line adopts a new route: it now takes over the current route of line 1238 to serve La Taillette (Écoquartier).

Line 1235 - Terminus Zac de Puiseux

The terminus of line 1235 is moved. It is now located in the Puiseux mixed development zone, near Renault.

Line 1240 - Stop Adjustment

The Rond-Point du Tilleul stop is no longer served by line 1240. Please refer to the stops "Lycée St-Christophe" or "Rond-Point du Cèdre". This change will optimize vehicle traffic on the line and limit waiting times at certain stops.

Line 1224 - Change of platform at the Cergy-Préfecture Eco-Station

The line will change platforms in the station: it will leave platform A to be grouped together at platform H, alongside line 1242, because of their common route.

Line 1255 - Change of stop at Herblay-sur-Seine

The "Les Pompiers" stop in Herblay will no longer be served. Please refer to the "Les Chênes" stop shared with lines 30-48, 95-20 and CitéVal S located about 50 meters away.

Line 1227 - Change of Stop Names*

Line 1227 has an update of the names of some stops, without any change to its route.

  • Thomson becomes "Belles Hâtes"
  • Sextant becomes "Leonardo da Vinci"
  • Paul Brard Shopping Centre becomes "Paul Brard"
  • Collège du Bois d'Aulne becomes "Collège Samuel Paty"
  • Clément Salengro becomes "Roger Salengro"

*These changes also affect school route 1257, which uses the same route.

The new timetables for your lines will soon be available in the Getting around section of the Île-de-France Mobilités portal.

