Similar news

Line 1239 - Service to La Taillette (Eco-district)
The line adopts a new route: it now takes over the current route of line 1238 to serve La Taillette (Écoquartier).
Line 1235 - Terminus Zac de Puiseux
The terminus of line 1235 is moved. It is now located in the Puiseux mixed development zone, near Renault.
Line 1240 - Stop Adjustment
The Rond-Point du Tilleul stop is no longer served by line 1240. Please refer to the stops "Lycée St-Christophe" or "Rond-Point du Cèdre". This change will optimize vehicle traffic on the line and limit waiting times at certain stops.
Line 1224 - Change of platform at the Cergy-Préfecture Eco-Station
The line will change platforms in the station: it will leave platform A to be grouped together at platform H, alongside line 1242, because of their common route.
Line 1255 - Change of stop at Herblay-sur-Seine
The "Les Pompiers" stop in Herblay will no longer be served. Please refer to the "Les Chênes" stop shared with lines 30-48, 95-20 and CitéVal S located about 50 meters away.
Line 1227 - Change of Stop Names*
Line 1227 has an update of the names of some stops, without any change to its route.
- Thomson becomes "Belles Hâtes"
- Sextant becomes "Leonardo da Vinci"
- Paul Brard Shopping Centre becomes "Paul Brard"
- Collège du Bois d'Aulne becomes "Collège Samuel Paty"
- Clément Salengro becomes "Roger Salengro"
*These changes also affect school route 1257, which uses the same route.
The new timetables for your lines will soon be available in the Getting around section of the Île-de-France Mobilités portal.
See you soon in your territory!