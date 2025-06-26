Similar news

Line 1227 - Change of Stop Names*

Line 1227 has an update of the names of some stops, without any change to its route.

Thomson becomes "Belles Hâtes"

becomes Sextant becomes " Leonardo da Vinci"

becomes " Paul Brard Shopping Centre becomes " Paul Brard"

becomes " Collège du Bois d'Aulne becomes " Collège Samuel Paty"

becomes " Clément Salengro becomes "Roger Salengro"

*These changes also affect school route 1257, which uses the same route.