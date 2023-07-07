Similar news

Buses, even late at night!

Two new evening services for guaranteed departures at Provins and Nangis stations

Two evening bus services are set up from 1 August from Provins station and from 28 August from Nangis station.

The evening bus takes over from the regular lines in the evening during the week

The principle is simple: without reservation, everyone can board the bus at Provins or Nangis station and indicates their stop to the driver, who adapts his route according to the customers in the vehicle.

Departures are guaranteed:

From 1 August, trains arriving from Paris to Provins will connect to:

Arrival of the train at Provins station from Paris at 21:10: departure of the bus at 21:15

Arrival of the train at Provins station from Paris at 22:10: departure of the bus at 22:15

From 28 August, trains arriving from Paris to Nangis will connect to:

Arrival of the train at Nangis station from Paris at 19:34: departure of the bus at 19:45

Arrival of the train at Nangis station from Paris at 20:34: departure of the bus at 20:45

Arrival of the train at Nangisen station from Paris at 21:34: departure of the bus at 21:45

The services do not operate on weekends or public holidays.