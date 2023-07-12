YOUR MITRY-LE-NEUF AND MITRY-CLAYE EVENING BUSES
Departing from Villeparisis Mitry-le-Neuf station, the Mitry-le-Neuf evening bus offers 6 departures from Monday to Friday from 8:28 p.m. to 11:08 p.m.
The Mitry-le-neuf evening bus takes over from line 71 in the evening.
From Mitry-Claye station, 3 departures are offered from Monday to Friday from 10:27 p.m. to 11:27 p.m.
The Mitry-Claye evening bus takes over from line 16 in the evening.
Please note: you cannot drive between the 2 zones.
YOUR VILLEPARISIS EVENING BUS
Departing from Place Jacques Chirac - Gare, the evening bus offers 3 departures from Monday to Friday from 10:38 p.m. to 11:38 p.m.
The Villeparisis evening bus takes over from line 17 in the evening.
The evening bus waits for the RER B, even if you are late, and drops you off at the stop of your choice in the defined area.
HOW TO USE: HOW DOES THE EVENING BUS WORK?
1. I get on the bus at the station
2. I validate my ticket
3. I tell the driver when I get off in the area served by the service
4. The driver adjusts his route according to the requests of the travelers
The +: This service works without reservation and all transport tickets from the Île-de-France Mobilités network are accepted.
