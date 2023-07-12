Departing from Villeparisis Mitry-le-Neuf station, the Mitry-le-Neuf evening bus offers 6 departures from Monday to Friday from 8:28 p.m. to 11:08 p.m.

The Mitry-le-neuf evening bus takes over from line 71 in the evening.

From Mitry-Claye station, 3 departures are offered from Monday to Friday from 10:27 p.m. to 11:27 p.m.

The Mitry-Claye evening bus takes over from line 16 in the evening.

Please note: you cannot drive between the 2 zones.