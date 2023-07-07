Your line 707 allows you to reach Dammartin-Juilly-Saint-Mard station faster from Rouvres
Line 707 will better connect the inhabitants of the municipality of Rouvres and the employees of the ZAC des Prés Bouchers.
The amplitude is extended in the morning and guarantees you the service of the first train of line K towards Paris.
The +: A bus every 30 minutes with line 22 between Dammartin-Juilly-Saint-Mard station and Mitry-Claye station.
From September 11, 2023, additional school race at 8:35 a.m. for the 9 a.m. entrance to the G.Brassens middle school and an evening race from Saint-Mard station at 8:20 p.m.
Provide an almost direct link between Othis and Saint-Mard station thanks to line 708
Line 708 will allow the inhabitants of Othis to get to the Dammartin-Juilly-Saint-Mard station more quickly, as well as to the Beaumarchais district.
From the "Les Tournelles" and "Les Sablons" stops, middle school students will be able to go to the Collège de Saint-Mard.
The amplitude is extended in the morning and guarantees you the service of the first train of line K, towards Paris.
The +: A bus every 30 minutes with line 22 between Dammartin-Juilly-Saint-Mard station and Mitry-Claye station.
From September 11, 2023, additional school run at 8:25 a.m. for the 9 a.m. entrance to middle school G. Brassens.
Strengthening the axis between Dammartin-en-Goële and Saint-Mard thanks to line 709
Line 709 allows the inhabitants of Dammartin-en-goële to get to the Dammartin-Juilly-Saint-Mard train station and the Lycée Charles de Gaulle.
The Centre Médical stop will be served systematically.
The amplitude is extended in the morning and guarantees you the service of the first train of line K, towards Paris.
New timetables and service changes from 11 September!
For your information, all stops are served by the TàD Goële, from 9:54 am to 4:00 pm, Monday to Friday, and from 9:54 am to 8:50 pm on Saturday, by reservation. For the 20:13 and 21:22 trains, departing from the Gare du Nord, from Monday to Friday, the TàD Goële takes over from line 709 and will serve all stops by reservation.