Your line 707 allows you to reach Dammartin-Juilly-Saint-Mard station faster from Rouvres

Line 707 will better connect the inhabitants of the municipality of Rouvres and the employees of the ZAC des Prés Bouchers.

The amplitude is extended in the morning and guarantees you the service of the first train of line K towards Paris.

The +: A bus every 30 minutes with line 22 between Dammartin-Juilly-Saint-Mard station and Mitry-Claye station.

From September 11, 2023, additional school race at 8:35 a.m. for the 9 a.m. entrance to the G.Brassens middle school and an evening race from Saint-Mard station at 8:20 p.m.