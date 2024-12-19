Similar news

Line 7
Some weekday trips are staggered in order to improve the schedules and connections at Les Mureaux station.
Lines 14, 15 and 16
The "Ecole de Musique" stop in Vernouillet is now renamed "Clos des Vignes".
Line 21
The 12:40 p.m. race from Collège Henri IV on Wednesday noon is postponed to 12:45 p.m. in order to improve the connection time between the students' exit and the departure of the vehicle.
Line 24
A few race shifts have been made in order to improve the readability of the timetable.
Lines 41 and 43
Adjustments to journey times and timetables have been made in order to improve connections at the station.
Express Line 100
2 new stops are now served:
- "Le Petit Moulin" in Chapet
- "Maison Blanche" in Orgeval
New schematic of your Express 100 line
A14 Express Lines
Your A14 Express line Les Mureaux - La Défense serves new stops in Les Mureaux:
- "Vigne Blanche" in the direction of La Défense
- "Sablons" in 2 directions.
New diagram of your A14 line Les Mureaux - La Défense
Finally, adjustments will be made to the A14 Verneuil Express line, with shifts to certain journeys and adjustments to journey times, in order to improve regularity.
The new timetables for your lines can be consulted in the Getting around section of the Île-de-France Mobilités portal.
Have a good trip on our lines!