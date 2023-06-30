This summer, the bus station is getting a makeover to become accessible to all. During the work period, the lines of the Sénart territory will be spread over 5 different poles:

The Town Hall pole:

Two temporary stops will be set up along the town hall on the new site, accessible in 4 minutes from the station.

The first stop will be for the departures of line 32 and line 31 in the direction of Lieusaint-Point de Vue

The second one opposite will be for arrivals of line 33 and line 31 towards Gare de Cesson

The Louise Michel pole:

A temporary stop will also be set up on rue Louise Michel, where you can find the termini of line 32, the boarding stop of line 33 and at the

Back to school in September line 63.

The Jules Vallès cluster:

The departures and arrivals of lines 34, 36 and 37 will be postponed to the temporary stops located on rue Jules Vallès.

The Léon Blum cluster:

A temporary stop will be set up in rue Léon Blum to accommodate the CPSF line this summer and lines 61A and 62A at the start of the school year in September.

The ZI Savigny Industrie cluster:

Finally, line 50 will depart and arrive at the temporary stop at the ZI Savigny Industrie stop.