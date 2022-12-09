Similar news

In order to offer a transport service adapted to the mobility needs of users in the area, the reinforcement of line 401 (Versailles – Chantier Gare <==> Maurepas Village) is taking place with twice as many buses during the day and services later in the evening, with the addition of 24 trips each day during the week, to facilitate travel at appropriate times. </==>

a bus every 30 minutes from Monday to Saturday (instead of the hour, i.e. twice as much!) In the evening: passages until 10pm from Monday to Saturday (instead of 9pm towards Maurepas)