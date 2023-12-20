A new evening service for guaranteed departures at Plaisir-Grignon station

An evening bus service will be set up from Monday 8 January from Plaisir-Grignon station.

The evening bus takes over from the regular lines in the evening

The principle is simple: without reservation, everyone can board the bus at Plaisir-Grignon station and indicates their alight stop (from the list of planned alight stops) to the driver, who adapts his route according to the customers in the vehicle.

7 departures are guaranteed:

Arrival of the N train at Plaisir-Grignon station from Paris at 22:05: departure of the bus at 22:10

Arrival of train N at Plaisir-Grignon station from Paris at 10:25 pm: bus departure at 10:40 pm

Arrival of the N train at Plaisir-Grignon station from Paris at 22:35: departure of the bus at 22:40

Arrival of the N train at Plaisir-Grignon station from Paris at 23:05: departure of the bus at 23:10

Arrival of the N train at Plaisir-Grignon station from Paris at 23:24: departure of the bus at 23:35

Arrival of the N train at Plaisir-Grignon station from Paris at 23:50: departure of the bus at 0:00

Arrival of the N train at Plaisir-Grignon station from Paris at 00:25: departure of the bus at 00:35

The service operates from Monday to Saturday.