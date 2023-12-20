A new evening service for guaranteed departures at Plaisir-Grignon station
An evening bus service will be set up from Monday 8 January from Plaisir-Grignon station.
The evening bus takes over from the regular lines in the evening
The principle is simple: without reservation, everyone can board the bus at Plaisir-Grignon station and indicates their alight stop (from the list of planned alight stops) to the driver, who adapts his route according to the customers in the vehicle.
7 departures are guaranteed:
- Arrival of the N train at Plaisir-Grignon station from Paris at 22:05: departure of the bus at 22:10
- Arrival of train N at Plaisir-Grignon station from Paris at 10:25 pm: bus departure at 10:40 pm
- Arrival of the N train at Plaisir-Grignon station from Paris at 22:35: departure of the bus at 22:40
- Arrival of the N train at Plaisir-Grignon station from Paris at 23:05: departure of the bus at 23:10
- Arrival of the N train at Plaisir-Grignon station from Paris at 23:24: departure of the bus at 23:35
- Arrival of the N train at Plaisir-Grignon station from Paris at 23:50: departure of the bus at 0:00
- Arrival of the N train at Plaisir-Grignon station from Paris at 00:25: departure of the bus at 00:35
The service operates from Monday to Saturday.
Map of the Plaisir-Grignon Evening Bus
HOW TO USE
- At the Plaisir-Grignon station, I get on the buses
- I validate my ticket
- I tell the driver my descent stop (from the list of planned descent stops)
- The driver adapts his itinerary according to the passengers' requests
This service operates without reservation and all transport tickets from the Île-de-France Mobilités network are accepted.