From July 14 to August 17, 2025 inclusive, the lines of the Seine Grand Orly territory are switching to summer schedules!

Committed to respecting the environment, the timetables also take holidays. Find the schedules of your lines for the summer period on the following channels:

The Île-de-France Mobilités website under the heading Getting around > Bus > timetables and enter the line number

On the Ile-de-France Mobilités app

At stopping points

At our customer relations center on 0800 10 20 20

Find below the timetables of your lines for the summer 2025 period.