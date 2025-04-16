From 21 to 28 April 2025, your Roissy Est territory is organising a competition to celebrate the 1st anniversary of the renumbering of bus lines!

To participate:

Click on the following link: link

Fill in your contact details (surname, first name, email address)

Answer all questions correctly

The 3 winners will be drawn at random from among the participants who have answered all the questions correctly! They will win goodies!

The winners will be contacted by email the week of April 28 to find out how to collect their prize.