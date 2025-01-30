Valentine's Day contest from February 3 to 9, 2025

From 3 to 9 February 2025, your territory is organising a competition in partnership with the Aéroville Shopping Centre.

To participate:

  • Click on the following link: link
  • Fill in your contact details (surname, first name, email address)
  • Answer questions correctly

2 participants will be drawn at random to win a gift card worth €80 each!

The 2 winners will be contacted by email on February 9th, and will be able to pick up their gift card directly at the reception of the Aéroville Shopping Center.

Consult the rules of play

