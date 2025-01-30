From 3 to 9 February 2025, your territory is organising a competition in partnership with the Aéroville Shopping Centre.
To participate:
- Click on the following link: link
- Fill in your contact details (surname, first name, email address)
- Answer questions correctly
2 participants will be drawn at random to win a gift card worth €80 each!
The 2 winners will be contacted by email on February 9th, and will be able to pick up their gift card directly at the reception of the Aéroville Shopping Center.