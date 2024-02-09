Play and Win on Valentine's Day

From February 9 to 18, 2024, try to win a romantic box by taking our quiz!

Operation Valentine's Day

Play and win this Valentine's Day!

From February 9 to February 18, 2024 on the occasion of Valentine's Day, try to win a romantic box by answering our "Famous Couples" quiz!

To play it's very simple:

  1. Click on the quiz link below
  2. Answer questions
  3. Don't forget to enter your email address

The winner will be drawn at random from the correct answers!

Game open from February 9 to 18, 2024 inclusive, the rules of the game are available at the bottom of the page.

Click here to play our quiz

Valentine's Day Game Rules

 -  140.4 KB