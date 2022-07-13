At the request of the Paris-Saclay Community, line 91.06 is being upgraded as part of an experiment with an estimated duration of one year. Attendance, travel time and customer satisfaction will be the evaluation criteria for this experiment.

The aim of this experiment is to relieve the burden on line 9 between the Guichet and the Université Paris-Saclay stop, and to test a direct link between the Guichet station and the Corbeville / École Polytechnique districts.

The evolution is as follows: During rush hour, morning and evening, the Massy <> Joliot-Curie service becomes Massy <> Gare du Guichet.

The Massy <> Christ branch of Saclay is not changing.