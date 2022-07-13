A new link to reach the Guichet station
At the request of the Paris-Saclay Community, line 91.06 is being upgraded as part of an experiment with an estimated duration of one year. Attendance, travel time and customer satisfaction will be the evaluation criteria for this experiment.
The aim of this experiment is to relieve the burden on line 9 between the Guichet and the Université Paris-Saclay stop, and to test a direct link between the Guichet station and the Corbeville / École Polytechnique districts.
The evolution is as follows: During rush hour, morning and evening, the Massy <> Joliot-Curie service becomes Massy <> Gare du Guichet.
The Massy <> Christ branch of Saclay is not changing.
Diagram of line 91.06
This change is accompanied by a new organisation of the "Université Paris-Saclay" stops on line 91.06 and line 9. Refer to the map below.
- In the direction of Christ de Saclay / HEC / Jouy: maintenance of the existing stop. The "Moulon" and "Joliot Curie" stops are served only on the Massy <> Christ branch of Saclay.
- In the direction of Massy-Palaiseau : the stop is moved to the other side of the intersection on the lane reserved for buses.
- In the direction of Gare du Guichet : the stop is moved to rue Sophie Germain (shared with lines 7 and 91.08).
- At the ticket office: passengers are dropped off on rue Louise Weiss, departure on the central platform of the bus station.
- During off-peak hours, the line operates as before and serves all stops between Massy and Christ de Saclay.
Map - Modification of the Paris Saclay University stops
We wish you a great summer and don't forget to check out the timetable