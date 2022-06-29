Changes in the service to Aubergenville – Elisabethville – Flins-sur-Seine

To simplify the offer and ensure better service to users:

· Line 40: Circuit urbain Reine Astrid – Clinique – Collège A Rimbaud – Bois Bodin – Reine Astrid

· Line 41: Urban circuit Gare d'Aubergenville-Elisabethville – Bois Bodin – Accosta shopping centre – Clinique – Gare d'Aubergenville-Elisabethville

Line 41 completes the offer of line 40 on the same loop. Line 40 will run in one direction and line 41 in the other direction to get you closer to your destinations faster.

The Bois Bodin / Centre commercial stop is served by your lines 40 and 41 to ensure the connection with the commercial area of Flins-sur-Seine from 9 am to 9:22 pm.

To support this development, the transport offer is also being strengthened. From Monday to Friday, you will benefit from 13 additional daytime trips and 5 departures by the Night Bus from the station to the stop of your choice. Weekends: On Saturdays, 26 additional passages + 6 Evening Buses are set up as well as a new offer on Sundays.

· Line 42: Urban circuit from/to Aubergenville-Elisabethville station via Elisabethville

Line 42 extends its services to Aubergenville-Elisabethville station to take advantage of the connection with line J of the rail network from/to Gare Saint-Lazare and bus lines 40, 41 and 43.

· Line 43: Urban circuit from/to Aubergenville-Elisabethville station via Flins-sur-Seine

A new route is proposed to offer you a better service in the municipality of Flins-sur-Seine. Take advantage of the new stop at the Centre Commercial / Route Renault which reinforces access to the commercial area and the new Hôtel d'Agglomération stop serving the Chevries area.