Changes in the service to Aubergenville – Elisabethville – Flins-sur-Seine
To simplify the offer and ensure better service to users:
· Line 40: Circuit urbain Reine Astrid – Clinique – Collège A Rimbaud – Bois Bodin – Reine Astrid
· Line 41: Urban circuit Gare d'Aubergenville-Elisabethville – Bois Bodin – Accosta shopping centre – Clinique – Gare d'Aubergenville-Elisabethville
Line 41 completes the offer of line 40 on the same loop. Line 40 will run in one direction and line 41 in the other direction to get you closer to your destinations faster.
The Bois Bodin / Centre commercial stop is served by your lines 40 and 41 to ensure the connection with the commercial area of Flins-sur-Seine from 9 am to 9:22 pm.
To support this development, the transport offer is also being strengthened. From Monday to Friday, you will benefit from 13 additional daytime trips and 5 departures by the Night Bus from the station to the stop of your choice. Weekends: On Saturdays, 26 additional passages + 6 Evening Buses are set up as well as a new offer on Sundays.
· Line 42: Urban circuit from/to Aubergenville-Elisabethville station via Elisabethville
Line 42 extends its services to Aubergenville-Elisabethville station to take advantage of the connection with line J of the rail network from/to Gare Saint-Lazare and bus lines 40, 41 and 43.
· Line 43: Urban circuit from/to Aubergenville-Elisabethville station via Flins-sur-Seine
A new route is proposed to offer you a better service in the municipality of Flins-sur-Seine. Take advantage of the new stop at the Centre Commercial / Route Renault which reinforces access to the commercial area and the new Hôtel d'Agglomération stop serving the Chevries area.
A new Evening Bus service in the Aubergenville – Elisabethville sector.
From August 29, 2022, your Evening Buses will take over from your usual lines at SNCF stations!
Every day, they are waiting for you at the arrival of the trains from 8:30 p.m. to pick you up and drop you off at the stop of your usual lines closest to your home. Departure times correspond to the arrival times of trains. If the train is late, the Evening Bus is waiting for you!
From the Aubergenville-Elisabethville bus station, a departure is provided approximately every 30 minutes depending on the arrival of the trains, from Monday to Sunday from 20:30 to 00:00 and until 1:00 on Saturday.
We wish you a great start to the new school year in our region!