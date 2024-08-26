New on your 431, 449 and 451 lines

Published on

1 min reading

From 16 September, your lines are changing!

From 16 September 2024, your lines 431, 449 and 451 will change with:

  • The extension of line 431 to the Santeny shopping centre.
  • A new service to the Lycée Guillaume Budé with line 449.
  • A reinforced offer on Sundays on line 451 with a bus every hour.
  • The integration of the diversion of line 451 into its itinerary
Map of line 431

Find the timetable for line 431 from 16 September 2024 by clicking HERE

Map of line 449

Find the timetables for line 449 from 16 September 2024 by clicking HERE

Map of line 451

Find the timetables for line 451 from September 16, 2024 by clicking HERE

Check out our route planner and timesheets

To plan your journeys as well as possible, nothing could be simpler, consult our route planner on our website or on the Île-de-France Mobilités app or go to the "Schedules" section of the app or website.

The routes and schedules offered are updated in real time and according to traffic.

Similar news