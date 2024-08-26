Similar news

From 16 September 2024, your lines 431, 449 and 451 will change with:
- The extension of line 431 to the Santeny shopping centre.
- A new service to the Lycée Guillaume Budé with line 449.
- A reinforced offer on Sundays on line 451 with a bus every hour.
- The integration of the diversion of line 451 into its itinerary
Check out our route planner and timesheets
To plan your journeys as well as possible, nothing could be simpler, consult our route planner on our website or on the Île-de-France Mobilités app or go to the "Schedules" section of the app or website.
The routes and schedules offered are updated in real time and according to traffic.