Your lines will be changing from 4 September in Sénart

Your lines 3, 4, 22, 23, 50 and 51 will change from 4 September

Lines 3 and 4 are simplified

On line 3:

  • The "Lachenal" and "Fernand Sastre" stops are transferred to line 4
  • The stops "Groupe scolaire Manureva" and "Suzanne Lenglen" are transferred to line 7001 SCO

In the direction of "Château", line 3 will only run in the morning from 6:30 am to 12:30 pm from Monday to Friday and on Saturday from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm

In the direction of "Shopping Centre", it will only run in the afternoon from 12:30 pm to 6:30 pm from Monday to Friday and on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 6 pm

On line 4:

  • The "Collège Camille Claudel" stop is moved to lines 3 and 7001 SCO
  • The "Clos Guinault" stop is moved to line 3
Lines 22 and 23 serve the Arboretum eco-district

  • A new access to the eco-district of the Chanteloup Arboretum in Moissy-Cramayel
  • A direct connection to the RER D at Lieusaint station and to Moissy-Cramayel city centre
  • A bus every 10 minutes from Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and every 30 minutes from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. On weekends, a bus every 30 minutes on Saturdays from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and every hour on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Line 50 takes you to Carré Sénart

  • A new access to the Carré Sénart shopping centre
  • A convenient connection to the RER D at Evry-Courcouronnes and Lieusaint stations
  • A simplified route with systematic service to the "Fossés neufs" stop in Tigéry
  • The "SAFRAN Temps des Cerises" stop is no longer served. You can refer to the "Hôpital Sud Francilien" stop on line 402
Line 51 is being strengthened with an offer on the A5-Sénart business park on Saturdays

  • A new Saturday offer for the A5-Sénart business park in the municipalities of Moissy-Cramayel and Réau with a connection to the RER D at Lieusaint station
  • Enjoy 4 round trips on Saturdays in connection with the RER D at Lieusaint station
