Lines 3 and 4 are simplified

On line 3:

The "Lachenal" and "Fernand Sastre" stops are transferred to line 4

The stops "Groupe scolaire Manureva" and "Suzanne Lenglen" are transferred to line 7001 SCO

In the direction of "Château", line 3 will only run in the morning from 6:30 am to 12:30 pm from Monday to Friday and on Saturday from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm

In the direction of "Shopping Centre", it will only run in the afternoon from 12:30 pm to 6:30 pm from Monday to Friday and on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 6 pm

On line 4: