Similar news

> Summer hours adapted to the new lifestyles of Ile-de-France residents with implementation on 19 July!

The summer timetables that are adapted to a drop in traffic during the holidays will only be applied from 19 July, and the full traffic offer will resume from 23 August 2021!

Passengers will still be able to take advantage of the full-traffic offer until 18 July. From the end of classes on July 6, trips specifically serving schools will not be provided.

> Changes in the service to Lagny-Thorigny station

Line 04 - Lagny Thorigny station (Rue R. Poincaré) <> Dampmart: Postponement of the Intermarché service from Thorigny-sur-Marne to the "Hauts de Vallières" stop on line 15

Postponement of the Intermarché service from Thorigny-sur-Marne to the "Hauts de Vallières" stop on line 15 Line 07 - Lagny Thorigny station (Rue R. Poincaré) <> Pomponne / Pomponnette: addition of a departure at 21:00 from Lagny Thorigny station (Rue R. Poincaré) to Pomponne from Monday to Saturday.

addition of a departure at 21:00 from Lagny Thorigny station (Rue R. Poincaré) to Pomponne from Monday to Saturday. Line 15 - Lagny Thorigny station (Rue R. Poincaré) <> Claye-Souilly: transfer of the service to the Île-de-Loisirs de Jablines (on Wednesdays and Saturdays between April and September) to the Transport à la Demande of Marne-la-Vallée which operates all year round

> A simplified link between Lagny-sur-Marne <> and Marne-la-Vallée Chessy station and a reinforced service to Lagny

The routes of lines 23 and 37 have been redesigned in order to simplify the offer and ensure better inter-district connections for users:

Line 23 - Lagny Thorigny <> station Marne-la-Vallée Chessy Nord station

Line 23 will have a single route between Gare de Lagny Thorigny and Gare de Mare-la-Vallée Chessy Nord, the service to the Canada, Imprimerie and Cimetière stop will be transferred to line 37.

The Artisans stop will be moved on the RD934 towards Gare de MLV Chessy. It will allow connections with lines 24 and 43.

To support this improvement, the transport offer will also be strengthened:

On weekdays, 1 additional departure from Marne-la-Vallée Chessy Nord station between 15:00 and 16:00; weekends and public holidays: 1 additional departure from Lagny Thorigny station at 6.30 pm; 2 additional departures from Marne-la-Vallée Chessy Nord train station between 13:00 and 18:00

Lines 37a and 37b - Lagny Thorigny <> station Lagny Thorigny station via Lagny-sur-Marne and St-Thibault-des-Vignes

Lines 37a and 37b will be extended to Lagny Thorigny station (connection with Line P to/from Gare de l'Est and lines 02-21-23-25-26-29-42). They will leave from the platform of line 29.

They will serve the Canada, Imprimerie and Cimetière de Lagny stops (formerly on line 23) but also the Lagny Industrial Zone with the service to the stops (Aureau, La Pointe and Sodis).

A new attractive offer from Monday to Sunday with:

* Reinforcement of the offer all day (frequency of 30 minutes) on the 37A in the evening and the 37B in the morning

* buses + early and + late in the evening on the 37a and in the morning on the 37b

Line 21 - Lagny Thorigny <> station Torcy station

The 11:00 a.m. departure from Lagny Thorigny station, which usually operates on Wednesdays and Fridays, will now operate from Monday to Friday.

> Adaptations on lines 34, 35 and 43

Line 34 - Marne-la-Vallée Chessy Nord <> station Val d'Europe station / Line 35 - Marne-la-Vallée station Chessy Nord <> Magny-le-Hongre /Bailly-Romainvilliers / Line 43 - Marne-la-Vallée station Chessy Nord <> Val d'Europe station

On line 34, you can benefit from 4 additional departures on weekdays from 23 August.

Following the postponement of the application of the summer timetables, line 35 will be suspended only for 5 weeks from July 19 to August 22 and the offer of lines 34 and 43 will be adapted. Users of Magny-le-Hongre and Bailly-Romainviliers will be able to switch to line 34 or 59

> Simplified service to schools from 02 September 2021

In order to offer simple and understandable services, changes have been made to certain lines:

The service to the St-Laurent La Paix Notre Dame private school complex in Lagny-sur-Marne from the municipalities of: Brou-sur-Chantereine, Bussy-St-Martin, Champs-sur-Marne, Chelles, Conches-sur-Gondoire, Croissy-Beaubourg, Emerainville, Gournay-sur-Marne, Guermantes, Pontault-Combault, Noisiel, St-Thibault-des-Vignes, Torcy and Vaires-sur-Marne, is transferred to the following lines in the direction of the school complex:

Line 20a - Chelles les Martyrs, <> Brou-sur-Chantereine, <> Vaires-sur-Marne <> , St-Thibault-des-Vignes

Line 20b - Gournay Eglise <> Champs-sur-Marne Matteotti

Line 20c - Champs-sur-Marne, Château <> Noisiel <> , St-Thibault-des-Vignes, <> Bussy-St-Martin <> , Guermantes <> , Conches-sur-Gondoire

Line 20d - Noisiel Les Provinces <> Torcy <> St-Thibault-des-Vignes

Line 20e - Pontault-Combault, Place Beilstein <> , Emerainville <> , Croissy, Beaubourg

The opening hours remain unchanged.

The services to the schools of Bussy-St-Georges (Place du Clos and Lycée Martin Luther King) from Val d'Europe / Jossigny station are transferred from line 44 to line 46. The opening hours remain unchanged.

> Redesigned itineraries and an adapted offer in the north-east sector of Marne-la-Vallée (Esbly, Jablines, Quincy-Voisins)

Line 06 - from Marne-la-Vallée Chessy Nord <> Gare d'Esbly

A new, simpler and more direct route

* 2 unique terminuses: Marne-la-Vallée Chessy station and Esbly station

* A more readable route in both directions with the removal of the Oustal stop (postponement of the Corbie stop)

A more readable offer

* a simplified timetable

* improved bus/train connections at Esbly station * adaptation to the new entry/exit times of the Louis Braille middle school in Coupvray

Line 14- Jablines Île-de-Loisirs <> Gare d'Esbly <> St-Germain-sur-Morin Collège Stéphane Hessel

Line 14 merges with line 07 with a single route from the Île de Loisirs de Jablines to St-Germain-sur-Morin.

The line's offer is reinforced:

* buses + early, + late and during rush hour on the route Gare d'Esbly <> St-Germain sur Morin

* buses + early and during the day from Esbly station to Jablines

* extra buses during rush hour and + late at night from Jablines to Gare d'Esbly

* an adaptation to the new entry/exit times of the Louis Braille middle school in Coupvray

Route 24 - Jablines Île-de-Loisirs <> Marne-la-Vallée Chessy Nord train station

The current weekend offer will run all year round (1 round trip), currently they only operate from April to October).

Line 57 Gare d'Esbly <> Gare de Marne-la-Vallée Chessy Nord

Line 57 will offer:

* an adjusted and cadenced offer

* improved bus/train connections at the station

* an adaptation to the new entry/exit times of the Louis Braille middle school in Coupvray

Line 60 - Quincy-Voisins Philo <> Gare de Val d'Europe

A new route to be as close as possible to users:

* new stops on Quincy-Voisins Demi-Lune and Prés Longs towards Quincy-Voisins Philo (connection with line 19 Gare de Marne la vallée Chessy <> Gare de Meaux)

* Braunston stop cancelled due to difficulty in crossing the road (postponement to the Mairie stop)

> Lines 22 and 27 become accessible to all

Line 22 Bussy-St-Georges <> station Val d'Europe station / Line 27 - Bussy-St-Georges <> Ferrières-en-Brie station

Lines 22 and 27 will now be accessible to Wheelchair Users thanks to the accessibility of + 70% of the stops and the equipment of all the buses assigned to these lines.

> Your Demand-Responsive Transport service is also evolving!

The Demand-Responsive Transport service in Marne-la-Vallée is 5 reasons for travel that complement the bus network when it is not running:

Gare Soirée : from the stations of: Lagny/Thorigny (stop Rue R. Poincaré), Bussy-St-Georges, Serris Val d'Europe, Chessy MLV Nord

: from the stations of: Lagny/Thorigny (stop Rue R. Poincaré), Bussy-St-Georges, Serris Val d'Europe, Chessy MLV Nord Train station Day : from/to the stations of: Lagny/Thorigny (stop Rue R. Poincaré), Gare de Marne-la-Vallée Chessy Nord

: from/to the stations of: Lagny/Thorigny (stop Rue R. Poincaré), Gare de Marne-la-Vallée Chessy Nord Jablines Leisure Island

Grand Hôpital de l'Est Francilien , MLV site

, MLV site Markets in Lagny-sur-Marne and Magny-le-Hongre

NEW, from 19 July, travel to/from the Grand Hôpital de l'Est Francilien, Marne-la-Vallée site, will be possible, by reservation, from Monday to Sunday with an extended time slot.

> New, more environmentally friendly buses

17 CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) buses will appear by the end of 2021.

Properties of Natural Gas:

Composed of 97% methane + nitrogen + hydrocarbons > odorless, colorless, non-toxic

Scented with THT (TetraHydroThiophene):

* Detectable by an average nose from 1% gas in the air

* Concentration injected into the Gaz de France network 25mg/m3

* Gas density: 0.6 (lighter than air)

On this occasion, the 2 bus depots located in Lagny-sur-Marne and Bailly-Romainvilliers are equipped with new charging stations.

We wish you a great summer on our lines!

