What are the changes?
Lines 1 and 4
- More direct routes reducing travel time to the Saint Exupéry and Rostand high schools in Mantes-la-Jolie.
- A connection at the Géo André stop to reach the Notre Dame School.
- The routes to the Marcel Pagnol middle school in Bonnières-sur-Seine remain unchanged.
Timetable line 1 for the start of the school year 2024-2025
Timetable line 4 for the start of the school year 2024-2025
Line 71
- New service to the Mantes-la-Jolie Géo André stop via the Bonnières bus station allowing the connection with line 75.
Timetable line 71 for the start of the school year 2024-2025
Timetable line 75 for the start of the school year 2024-2025
