Saint-Exupéry and Rostand high schools: time saved for your journeys!

From September 2, 2024, your lines 1, 4 and 71 will evolve, allowing you to save up to 1 hour of travel time for your daily trips to the Saint Exupéry and Rostand high schools in Mantes-la-Jolie.

More direct routes to the Saint-Exupéry and Rostand high schools in Mantes-la-Jolie

What are the changes?

Lines 1 and 4

  • More direct routes reducing travel time to the Saint Exupéry and Rostand high schools in Mantes-la-Jolie.
  • A connection at the Géo André stop to reach the Notre Dame School.
  • The routes to the Marcel Pagnol middle school in Bonnières-sur-Seine remain unchanged.

Timetable line 1 for the start of the school year 2024-2025

Timetable line 4 for the start of the school year 2024-2025

 

Line 71

  • New service to the Mantes-la-Jolie Géo André stop via the Bonnières bus station allowing the connection with line 75.

Timetable line 71 for the start of the school year 2024-2025

Timetable line 75 for the start of the school year 2024-2025

 

