Baludik, the app that takes you on a walk!
Baludik is the application that allows you to dive into the heart of historical investigations, to discover the curiosities of your territory.
Embark on a fantastic adventure with family or friends!
How does it work?
1. Download the Baludik app and select the Enghien-les-Bains / Montmorency route.
2. Start your adventure on line 1515 at Enghien-les-Bains station.
3. Go through the different stages and solve the riddles to learn more about the history of the places you pass through and better understand how your 1515 line works.
Download the app now!