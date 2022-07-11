From 1 August, take advantage of the new evening service, without reservation, from Étampes station at the "Gaston Beau" stop: the Evening Bus waits for the arrival of the RER C, and drops the traveller off at the stop closest to his home, on lines 1 or 2.

To do this, nothing could be simpler; All the passenger has to do when boarding the bus tells the driver where he or she is getting off.

· 2 departures are offered from Monday to Friday at 10:40 pm and 11:40 pm.

· On Saturday, 4 departures are offered: 9:10 p.m., 10:10 p.m., 11:10 p.m. and 00:10 a.m.

The Evening Bus is open to all: to use it, your usual regional transport ticket is enough! (Navigo Pass, Imagine R Card, T+ Ticket...)