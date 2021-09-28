You can also find these timetables in paper format in our sales agencies and town halls:
- Shop bus : Place du 8 mai 1945 at Mantes-la-Jolie station
- Agence Navigo : Impasse Sainte Claire Deville 78200 Mantes-la-Jolie
- Navigo SNCF Agency : Place de l'Europe 78711, Mantes-la-ville (Bus station)
- Mantes-la-Jolie Town Hall : 31 Rue Léon Gambetta, 78200 Mantes-la-Jolie
- Val Fourré district town hall : Rue Pierre de Ronsard, 78200 Mantes-la-Jolie
You can also find the timetable leaflets in the Terminal Jules Verne agency: 1 Rdpt de la Défense, 92400 Courbevoie
