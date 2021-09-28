Express A14: Full timetable

Find below the schedules of your A14 Express Bus Line:

Express Bus line A14 Hôpital François Quesnay Mantes-la-Jolie - Gambetta / Terminal Jules Vernes, Courbevoie

Bus Express line A14 La Vallée française, Bonnières-sur-Seine - Gambetta / Terminal Jules Vernes, Courbevoie

You can also find these timetables in paper format in our sales agencies and town halls:

  • Shop bus : Place du 8 mai 1945 at Mantes-la-Jolie station
  • Agence Navigo : Impasse Sainte Claire Deville 78200 Mantes-la-Jolie
  • Navigo SNCF Agency : Place de l'Europe 78711, Mantes-la-ville (Bus station)
  • Mantes-la-Jolie Town Hall : 31 Rue Léon Gambetta, 78200 Mantes-la-Jolie
  • Val Fourré district town hall : Rue Pierre de Ronsard, 78200 Mantes-la-Jolie

You can also find the timetable leaflets in the Terminal Jules Verne agency: 1 Rdpt de la Défense, 92400 Courbevoie

Find all our news and traffic information on Twitter: @Mantois_IDFM

See you soon on our network!