You can also find these timetables in paper format in our sales agencies and town halls:

Shop bus : Place du 8 mai 1945 at Mantes-la-Jolie station

: Place du 8 mai 1945 at Mantes-la-Jolie station Agence Navigo : Impasse Sainte Claire Deville 78200 Mantes-la-Jolie

: Impasse Sainte Claire Deville 78200 Mantes-la-Jolie Navigo SNCF Agency : Place de l'Europe 78711, Mantes-la-ville (Bus station)

: Place de l'Europe 78711, Mantes-la-ville (Bus station) Mantes-la-Jolie Town Hall : 31 Rue Léon Gambetta, 78200 Mantes-la-Jolie

: 31 Rue Léon Gambetta, 78200 Mantes-la-Jolie Val Fourré district town hall : Rue Pierre de Ronsard, 78200 Mantes-la-Jolie

You can also find the timetable leaflets in the Terminal Jules Verne agency: 1 Rdpt de la Défense, 92400 Courbevoie

Find all our news and traffic information on Twitter: @Mantois_IDFM

See you soon on our network!