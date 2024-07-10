Passage of the Olympic Flame on 22 July!

Your bus lines are impacted in your Evry Centre Essonne area.

Some lines in the Evry Centre Essonne territory are impacted by the passage of the Olympic Flame on July 22, 2024, between 3 p.m. and 20 p.m., in particular in the following municipalities:

  • The municipality of Evry-Courcouronnes
  • The municipality of Ris-Orangis
  • The commune of Bondoufle
  • The commune of Lisses

You will find the details of the lines concerned below:

