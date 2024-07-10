Some lines in the Evry Centre Essonne territory are impacted by the passage of the Olympic Flame on July 22, 2024, between 3 p.m. and 20 p.m., in particular in the following municipalities:
- The municipality of Evry-Courcouronnes
- The municipality of Ris-Orangis
- The commune of Bondoufle
- The commune of Lisses
You will find the details of the lines concerned below:
- Line 401 - See details of these changes
- Line 403 - See details of these changes
- Line 404 - See details of these changes
- Line 405 - See details of these changes
- Line 407 - See details of these changes
- Line 408 - See details of these changes
- Line 413 - See details of these changes
- Line 414 - See details of these changes
- Line 414D - See details of these changes
- Line 415 - See details of these changes
- Line 416 - See details of these changes