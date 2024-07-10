Some lines in the Evry Centre Essonne territory are impacted by the passage of the Olympic Flame on July 22, 2024, between 3 p.m. and 20 p.m., in particular in the following municipalities:

The municipality of Evry-Courcouronnes

The municipality of Ris-Orangis

The commune of Bondoufle

The commune of Lisses

You will find the details of the lines concerned below: