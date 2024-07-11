The Olympic Torch Relay will cross the territory of Argenteuil Boucles de Seine on 19 and 23 July.
Some lines in your area will be impacted:
Argenteuil sector on 19 July:
- Line 1: The Gare d'Argenteuil, Jean Allemane, Pont Blanc, Saint Quentin, Anatole Lucas, Marceau Guillot and Félifeu stops will not be served between 9:30 am and 1:00 pm. Your line will only run between the Gare du Val d'Argenteuil and Gare de Sartrouville stops.
- Line 2: Traffic on your line will be completely interrupted between 07:40 and 13:00. The last departure from the Moulin de Sannois, in the morning, will be at 07:20 and the last departure from the Argenteuil train station will be at 07:40.
- Line 4: The Gare d'Argenteuil, Léon Feix, Hôtel de Ville, Antonin Georges Belin, Reichsteiner and Ernestine stops will not be served between 9:30 am and 1:00 pm. Your line will only run between the Charcot and Gare de Houilles-Carrières-sur-Seine stops.
- Line 6: The transfer stops Avenue du château, Place du 11 novembre, Jean Moulin/Henri Barbusse, Charles de Gaulle/ Barbusse, Clément Ader, Calais, Antonin Georges Belin, Hôtel de Ville and Léon Feix will not be served between 9:30 am and 2:00 pm. Your line will only run between the Pont de Bezons and Gare de Houilles-Carrières-sur-Seine stops.
- Line 7: The Gare d'Enghien, Mairie, Casino, Limite des départements, Rue de Saint-Gratien stops will not be served between 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Your line will only run between the Gare d'Argenteuil and Cygne d'Enghien stops.
- Line 8: The Gare d'Argenteuil, Leon Feix, Hôtel de ville, PVC, Jean Borderel, Salle Jean Vilar, Héloïse, Petit Marly, Charles de Gaulles, Clément Ader, Prudhon, Hôpital stops will not be served between 9:30 am and 2:00 pm. Your line will only run between the Charcot and Bérienne stops.
- Line 9: The Léon Feix, Hôtel de Ville, Antonin, Georges Belin and Calais stops will not be served between 9:30 am and 1:00 pm. Your line will only run between the Gandon Texier and Gare de Sartrouville stops.
Saint-Germain-en-Laye sector on 23 July:
- Line 2: The Strasbourg Paymal, Château du Val and Gare de Saint-Germain-en-Laye stops will not be served between 12:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Your line will only run between the Gare de Maisons-Laffitte and Grille Royale stops.