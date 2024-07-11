Olympic Torch Relay will pass through your territory of Argenteuil Boucles de Seine on 19 and 23 July 2024

Published on

2 min reading

The Olympic Flame on your Argenteuil Boucles de Seine territory!

The Olympic Torch Relay will cross the territory of Argenteuil Boucles de Seine on 19 and 23 July.

Some lines in your area will be impacted:

Argenteuil sector on 19 July:

  • Line 1: The Gare d'Argenteuil, Jean Allemane, Pont Blanc, Saint Quentin, Anatole Lucas, Marceau Guillot and Félifeu stops will not be served between 9:30 am and 1:00 pm. Your line will only run between the Gare du Val d'Argenteuil and Gare de Sartrouville stops.

  • Line 2: Traffic on your line will be completely interrupted between 07:40 and 13:00. The last departure from the Moulin de Sannois, in the morning, will be at 07:20 and the last departure from the Argenteuil train station will be at 07:40.

  • Line 4: The Gare d'Argenteuil, Léon Feix, Hôtel de Ville, Antonin Georges Belin, Reichsteiner and Ernestine stops will not be served between 9:30 am and 1:00 pm. Your line will only run between the Charcot and Gare de Houilles-Carrières-sur-Seine stops.

  • Line 6: The transfer stops Avenue du château, Place du 11 novembre, Jean Moulin/Henri Barbusse, Charles de Gaulle/ Barbusse, Clément Ader, Calais, Antonin Georges Belin, Hôtel de Ville and Léon Feix will not be served between 9:30 am and 2:00 pm. Your line will only run between the Pont de Bezons and Gare de Houilles-Carrières-sur-Seine stops.

  • Line 7: The Gare d'Enghien, Mairie, Casino, Limite des départements, Rue de Saint-Gratien stops will not be served between 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Your line will only run between the Gare d'Argenteuil and Cygne d'Enghien stops.

  • Line 8: The Gare d'Argenteuil, Leon Feix, Hôtel de ville, PVC, Jean Borderel, Salle Jean Vilar, Héloïse, Petit Marly, Charles de Gaulles, Clément Ader, Prudhon, Hôpital stops will not be served between 9:30 am and 2:00 pm. Your line will only run between the Charcot and Bérienne stops.

  • Line 9: The Léon Feix, Hôtel de Ville, Antonin, Georges Belin and Calais stops will not be served between 9:30 am and 1:00 pm. Your line will only run between the Gandon Texier and Gare de Sartrouville stops.

Saint-Germain-en-Laye sector on 23 July:

  • Line 2: The Strasbourg Paymal, Château du Val and Gare de Saint-Germain-en-Laye stops will not be served between 12:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Your line will only run between the Gare de Maisons-Laffitte and Grille Royale stops.

For more information:

Find all the practical information for your travels during the period