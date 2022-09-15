In order to remove, reduce or compensate for the obstacles you have faced, a request or complaint form is available to any user with reduced mobility who would like to report the inconveniences encountered on the Bièvre network, in each bus, to the drivers.

This form can be downloaded below. You will then just have to fill it in, then send it to the address [email protected]

You also have the option of contacting us on 0 806 079 357 (price of a call) from Monday to Friday from 7 am to 9 pm and Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm (except public holidays) or to use the " Contact us " section on your portal.

Dedicated teams will be responsible for forwarding your report and responding to all your requests.

Have a good trip on our network!