The TàD Melun Nord
What is the Melun Nord TàD?
The Melun Nord Demand-Responsive Transport replaces the G and T lines from Monday to Friday during off-peak hours (from 9:40 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), and on Saturdays all day.
With the TàD Melun Nord, enjoy a flexible and direct mode of travel, wherever you are!
How does it work?
Nothing could be simpler!
Move from all the breakpoints on the perimeter to one of the 5 points of interest and vice versa.
Book your trip from 30 days before departure, and until 1 hour before:
Go to the stop closest to you: the DRT will pick you up and drop you off at one of the 5 points of interest of your choice.
Operating hours:
• Monday to Friday from 9:40 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;
• Saturday from 6:30 am to 8 pm.
On these schedules, all stops on lines G and T are served by the TàD Melun Nord.
Outside these hours, lines G and T provide the usual service from Monday to Friday.
The TàD Holy Assisi
During the day, from 9:50 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. from Monday to Friday, enjoy à la carte mobility on the J and O lines thanks to the TàD Sainte Assise.
Book your journeys up to 1 hour in advance, for more direct routes to Ponthierry-Pringy, Le Mée and Cesson stations, and more connections with the RER D.
The TàD Saint Fargeau
Your Saint Fargeau TàD operates from Monday to Saturday from 6am to 8pm. Book your journeys up to 1 hour in advance on the Internet, the mobile application or by phone.
These services are accessible to all:
• Children under 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult;
• young people between 11 and 17 years old can use this service with parental permission;
• If you are a person with reduced mobility, please indicate this when booking.
For the booking of these 3 T&D services, 3 possible channels:
T&D App Île-de-France Mobilités
Tel: 09 70 80 96 63 from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 6 pm