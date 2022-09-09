The TàD Melun Nord

What is the Melun Nord TàD?

The Melun Nord Demand-Responsive Transport replaces the G and T lines from Monday to Friday during off-peak hours (from 9:40 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), and on Saturdays all day.

With the TàD Melun Nord, enjoy a flexible and direct mode of travel, wherever you are!

How does it work?

Nothing could be simpler!

Move from all the breakpoints on the perimeter to one of the 5 points of interest and vice versa.

Book your trip from 30 days before departure, and until 1 hour before:

Go to the stop closest to you: the DRT will pick you up and drop you off at one of the 5 points of interest of your choice.

Operating hours:

• Monday to Friday from 9:40 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;

• Saturday from 6:30 am to 8 pm.

On these schedules, all stops on lines G and T are served by the TàD Melun Nord.

Outside these hours, lines G and T provide the usual service from Monday to Friday.