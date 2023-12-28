Similar news

Find all the back-to-school schedules for the bus lines in your Evry Centre Essonne area. These hours are in place from Monday 1 January 2024.
Where can I find my hours?
Your schedules are available on:
- The website > Timetables for the Evry Centre Essonne bus lines (iledefrance-mobilites.fr)
- On the IDF Mobilités application
- At your bus stop
- In your Evry Centre Essonne agency located on the mezzanine (1st floor) of the Evry Courcouronnes train station
- At our customer relations centre on 01 80 96 31 87