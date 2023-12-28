Similar news

Your schedules are available on:

- The website > Timetables for the Evry Centre Essonne bus lines (iledefrance-mobilites.fr)

- On the IDF Mobilités application

- At your bus stop

- In your Evry Centre Essonne agency located on the mezzanine (1st floor) of the Evry Courcouronnes train station

- At our customer relations centre on 01 80 96 31 87