Similar news

Prepare for the start of the new school year by downloading your bus schedules!

Download the timetables for your bus lines.

Find all the back-to-school schedules for the bus lines in your Evry Centre Essonne area. These hours are in place from Monday 1 January 2024.

Where can I find my hours?

Your schedules are available on:

- The website > Timetables for the Evry Centre Essonne bus lines (iledefrance-mobilites.fr)

- On the IDF Mobilités application

- At your bus stop

- In your Evry Centre Essonne agency located on the mezzanine (1st floor) of the Evry Courcouronnes train station

- At our customer relations centre on 01 80 96 31 87

Download my schedules below:

Line 300
Line 301
Line 302
Line 303
Line 304
Line 305
Line 312
Line 313
Line 401
Line 402
Line 403
Line 404
Line 405
Line 406
Line 407
Line 407S
Line 408
Line 409
Line 409M
Line 412
Line 413
Line 413F
Line 414
Line 414D
Line 415
Line 416
Line 418
Line 419
Line 420
Line 453
Line 500
Line 501
Line 510
Line 510P
Line 24.06
DM4 Line
DM22 Line
DM7S Line
Line N139

