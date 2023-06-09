Similar news

This summer, find all your summer schedules online.
In order to be part of an eco-responsible CSR approach and to limit our waste, we have chosen not to print timetable leaflets for the summer of 2023.
Where can I find my hours for this summer?
Your schedules are available on:
- The website > Timetables of the Val d'Yerres Val de Seine bus lines (iledefrance-mobilites.fr)
- On the IDF Mobilités application
- At your bus stop
- At your town hall
- From our customer relations center on 01 87 58 11 00