Similar news

Find your summer schedules online

This summer, your schedules are only available in digital version as part of an eco-responsible approach.

This summer, find all your summer schedules online.

In order to be part of an eco-responsible CSR approach and to limit our waste, we have chosen not to print timetable leaflets for the summer of 2023.

Where can I find my hours for this summer?

Your schedules are available on:

- The website > Timetables of the Val d'Yerres Val de Seine bus lines (iledefrance-mobilites.fr)

- On the IDF Mobilités application

- At your bus stop

- At your town hall

- From our customer relations center on 01 87 58 11 00

Your opening hours from Monday 24 July to Sunday 03 September 2023:

Line 12

 -  5.6 MB

Line 13

 -  5.6 MB

Line 14

 -  997.9 KB

Line 16

 -  835.2 KB

Line 17

 -  2.7 MB

Line 18

 -  235.6 KB

Line 19

 -  411.6 KB

Line 91.10

 -  3.2 MB

Line 91.09

 -  5.6 MB

Line 191.100

 -  6.6 MB

Line A (Montgeron <> Vigneux-sur-Seine)

 -  1.1 MB

Line A (Choisy-le-Roi <> Brunoy)

 -  6.5 MB

Line B

 -  778.8 KB

BM Line

 -  2.7 MB

Line C (Montgeron <> Vigneux-sur-Seine)

 -  188.7 KB

Line C (Boussy-Saint-Antoine <> Epinay-sous-Sénart)

 -  15.5 MB

Line D (Vigneux-sur-Seine)

 -  578.0 KB

Line D (Brunoy)

 -  2.5 MB

Line E (Vigneux-sur-Seine)

 -  8.3 MB

Line E (Boissy-Saint-Léger <> Brunoy)

 -  2.4 MB

Line F

 -  7.1 MB

Line F4

 -  5.2 MB

Line H

 -  6.5 MB

Line I

 -  5.7 MB

Line IV

 -  4.3 MB

Line LP1

 -  496.8 KB

Line M

 -  8.9 MB

Line P

 -  2.0 MB

QB Line

 -  1.5 MB

RD Line

 -  1.0 MB

Line S

 -  3.0 MB

Line X

 -  14.4 MB

