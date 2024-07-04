The timetables of some bus lines at Roissy Est this summer are adapted

Published on

This summer, from July 8 to September 1, 2024, exceptionally, the timetables of some lines are adapted.

See below for the timetables of the adapted lines this summer

Some lines in the Roissy Est area are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. From 15 July to 1 September, the timetables of the following lines will be exceptionally modified:

This summer, your flyers are taking a day off!

In order to reduce our environmental impact, timetables are no longer printed this summer. The timetables are clearly displayed at the stopping points, and available on our website and application:

Where can I find my hours?

Find all your news on X (ex Twitter): @Roissyest_IDFM

We wish you a great summer on your lines!