See below for the timetables of the adapted lines this summer
Some lines in the Roissy Est area are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. From 15 July to 1 September, the timetables of the following lines will be exceptionally modified:
- Line 2101: check the timetable
- Route 2102: check the timetable
- Line 2103: check the timetable
- Line 2104: check the timetable
- Line 2113: check the timetable
- Route 2116: check the timetable
- Line 2118: check the timetable
- Line 2120: check the timetable
- Line 2121: check the timetable
- Line 2123: check the timetable
- Line 2124: check the timetable
- Line 2128: check the timetable
- Line 2129: check the timetable
This summer, your flyers are taking a day off!
In order to reduce our environmental impact, timetables are no longer printed this summer. The timetables are clearly displayed at the stopping points, and available on our website and application:
Where can I find my hours?
- On website Bus timetable (iledefrance-mobilites.fr)
- On the IDF Mobilités app
- At your stopping point
- At our customer relations center on 01 80 96 32 82
We wish you a great summer on your lines!