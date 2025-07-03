Your summer opening hours 2025

The validity periods of your summer hours:

Lines 6160, 6161, 6162, 6164 : from Monday 7 July to Sunday 31 August 2025

: from Monday 7 July to Sunday 31 August 2025 Lines 6135 and 6136: from Monday 7 July to Thursday 14 August 2025

and 6136: from Monday 7 July to Thursday 14 August 2025 Lines 6122, 6123, 6124, 6131, 6132, 6133, 6134, 6140, 6142, 6145 : from Monday 14 July to Sunday 17 August 2025

: from Monday 14 July to Sunday 17 August 2025 Line 6163 and school lines do not run during the summer holidays.

Committed to respecting the environment, we invite you to consult your summer schedules exclusively online at: