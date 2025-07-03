Your summer opening hours 2025
The validity periods of your summer hours:
- Lines 6160, 6161, 6162, 6164 : from Monday 7 July to Sunday 31 August 2025
- Lines 6135 and 6136: from Monday 7 July to Thursday 14 August 2025
- Lines 6122, 6123, 6124, 6131, 6132, 6133, 6134, 6140, 6142, 6145 : from Monday 14 July to Sunday 17 August 2025
- Line 6163 and school lines do not run during the summer holidays.
Committed to respecting the environment, we invite you to consult your summer schedules exclusively online at:
- The Île-de-France Mobilités website > get around > schedules
- On the Île-de-France Mobilités app
- By phone at: 0800 10 20 20
The whole Vélizy Vallées team wishes you a great summer!