The timetables of some lines are modified during the summer.
From July 15 to August 24, the schedules of the following lines will be modified:
- Line 9502: check the timetable
- Line 30B: check the timetable
This summer, your flyers are taking a day off!
In order to reduce our environmental impact, timetables are no longer printed during the summer period.
Where can I find my hours?
- On the website in the section News> News> Val d'Oise> Roissy Ouest
- On the Ile-de-France Mobilités app
- At your stopping point
- At our customer relations center on 0800 10 20 20
Find all your news on X (ex Twitter): @RoissyO_IDFM
We wish you a great summer on your lines!