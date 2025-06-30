The summer timetables of some Roissy Ouest bus lines are adapted

Some bus lines will be modified this summer, we tell you everything here.

The timetables of some lines are modified during the summer.

From July 15 to August 24, the schedules of the following lines will be modified:

This summer, your flyers are taking a day off!

In order to reduce our environmental impact, timetables are no longer printed during the summer period.

Where can I find my hours?

We wish you a great summer on your lines!