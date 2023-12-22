Similar news

Some lines in the Île-de-France West region are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. From 8 July to 8 September, the timetables of the following lines will be exceptionally modified.
In order to offer a slightly less reduced offer than expected, lines 15 and 475 will benefit from reinforcements from 8 July to 19 July and from 26 August to 6 September:
- Line 15: Summer timetable
Additional departures from "Parc de Saint-Cloud T2" at 07:53, 08:13 and 08:33
Additional departures from "La Bataille" at 4:45 pm and 5:15 pm
- Line 475: Summer timetable
Additional departures from "Porte d'Orléans" at 07:33, 07:57 and 08:20
Additional departures from "Prague" to Élancourt at 16:25, 18:12 and 18:40
- Express line 4: Summer timetable
- Express line 16: Summer timetable
- Express line 78: Summer timetable
- Express Line 80: Summer timetable
There are no timetable changes on the other lines of our network during the summer.
Where can I find my hours?
• On the website in the News > News section > Yvelines > Ile de France Ouest
• On the IDF Mobilités application
• At your stopping point
You can also follow our news on X: @IDFOuest_IDFM
See you soon in your territory!