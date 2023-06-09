Similar news

Prepare for the start of the new school year by downloading your bus schedules!

Download the timetables for your bus lines.

The schedules of your buses for the start of the school year in your Val d'Yerres Val de Seine territory.
Back to school schedule Bus Val d'Yerres Va de Seine

Find all the back-to-school schedules for the bus lines in your Val d'Yerres Val de Seine area. These schedules are in place from Monday, September 04, 2023.

Where can I find my schedules for the start of the school year?

Your schedules are available on:

- The website > Timetables of the Val d'Yerres Val de Seine bus lines (iledefrance-mobilites.fr)

- On the IDF Mobilités application

- At your bus stop

- At your town hall

- From our customer relations center on 01 87 58 11 00

Your opening hours from Monday 04 September 2023:

Line 12
Line 13
Line 14
Line 16
Line 17
Line 17S
Line 18
Line 19
Line 501
Line 91.09
Line 91.01
Line 191.100
Line A (Montgeron <> Vigneux-sur-Seine)
Line A (Choisy-le-Roi <> Brunoy)
Line B
BM Line
Line C (Montgeron <> Vigneux-sur-Seine)
Line C (Boussy-Saint-Antoine <> Epinay-sous-Sénart)
Line D (Vigneux-sur-Seine)
Line D (Brunoy)
Line E (Vigneux-sur-Seine)
Line E (Boissy-Saint-Léger <> Brunoy)
Line E1
Line E2
Line F (Draveil <> Vigneux-sur-Seine)
Line F (Yerres)
Line F4
Line H
Line I
Line IV
LM Line
Line LP1
LP2 Line
Line M
Line P
QB Line
Line R
RD Line
Line S
Line X
Line N133 (Night bus)
Line N134 (Night bus)
Line N135 (Night bus)
Evening bus > Boussy-Saint-Antoine
Evening bus > Brunoy
Evening bus > Crosne
Evening bus > Draveil
Evening bus > Montgeron
Evening Bus > Quincy-Sous-Sénart
Evening bus > Vigneux-Sur-Seine
Evening bus > Yerres Sud
Evening bus > Yerres Nord

