Information on TZEN 4 works

Published on

1 min reading

Work on the TZEN 4 network

Work to come for the installation of your TZEN 4.

Find all the information about upcoming TZEN 4 works on your lines!

Work on the future TZEN 4 is underway in your area and will result in the relocation of stops and even diversions of your bus lines.

Below you will find information by sector and by line.

South Ile-de-France Hospital Center (CHSF) sector:

Line 402

Evry-Courcouronnes Centre sector:

Lines 403 - 453
Lines 404 - 407
Line 405
Line 414
Line 414D - 415 - 416

Corbeil-Essonnes train station sector:

Line 401
Line 402
Line 405

Grigny sector:

Line 402 - New Farm
Line 402 - Toussaint-Louverture
Lines 402 - 420 - 510 - 510P - DM22 - N139

Ris-Orangis sector:

Line 402

Tarterêts sector:

Line 402

I prepare my itinerary:

The deviations indicated in this article are long-term deviations.

Changes may occur depending on current events on your transport network.

Prepare my itinerary