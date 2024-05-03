Work to come for the installation of your TZEN 4.
Find all the information about upcoming TZEN 4 works on your lines!
Work on the future TZEN 4 is underway in your area and will result in the relocation of stops and even diversions of your bus lines.
Below you will find information by sector and by line.
South Ile-de-France Hospital Center (CHSF) sector:
Evry-Courcouronnes Centre sector:
Corbeil-Essonnes train station sector:
Grigny sector:
Ris-Orangis sector:
Tarterêts sector:
I prepare my itinerary:
The deviations indicated in this article are long-term deviations.
Changes may occur depending on current events on your transport network.